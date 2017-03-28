'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer bares clash with Tony Stark

2:39 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The new "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailer highlights a young Peter Parker's struggle with authority and identity, as he and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) clash over whether the suit makes the man, or the other way around.

We also see more of the Vulture, who fashions himself a grassroots villain. "The rich and the powerful, like Stark, they don't care about us. The world's changing, boys. It's time we change with it," says Vulture, played by Michael Keaton.

Who exactly Keaton is speaking to remains to be seen, but he apparently won't be playing the lone wolf villain in this flick.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man, who he played in last year's "Captain America: Civil War."

Check out the trailer, which was released Tuesday and runs nearly three minutes. The film is set to arrive in theaters July 7.