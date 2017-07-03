You could win* some autographed Spider-Man swag!

2:55 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Are your Spidey-senses tingling? Because we're giving away a ton of Spider-Man items in honor of the new "Spider-Man: Homecoming" movie.

You Marvel fans won't want to miss out! Tom Holland, our newest web-slinging hero, has autographed a couple of items and we want our readers to enjoy them. There will be a total of seven winners and each of them will be receiving an autographed item. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity, the giveaway will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16.

The prize breakdown is as follows:

One grand prize winner will take home an exclusive Spider-Man T-shirt as worn by Tom Holland himself (check out our Q&A with him), a Spider-Man talking toy made by Sphero, a Spider-Man poster signed by Tom Holland and a copy of CNET Magazine's summer 2017 issue featuring Holland on the cover.



One first runner-up winner that will receive a Spider-Man poster signed by Tom Holland and a copy of CNET's summer magazine.



We will have five second runner-up winners, who will win a copy of CNET's summer magazine autographed by Tom Holland.



To enter this giveaway you simply have to read our rules carefully and fill out the form on this story while accepting our terms and conditions.

Want to increase your chances of winning? For the first time ever, participants will receive two additional entries for each friend who enters the giveaway through the personal link you get after you sign up. Keep in mind you can only get up to 20 additional entries per person. Good luck and don't forget to grab your copy of our CNET Magazine!