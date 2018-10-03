Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 is the hot game right now. Like, the level of gushing is to the point where I'm considering buying a PS4 just to play it.

Because it's so hot, of course, and because it's a new release, you're unlikely to find it for less than the $60 list price. Unless you're smart enough to follow your old buddy The Cheapskate, because I've got the best deal on maybe the entire planet.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals (via Facebook Marketplace) has Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) for $41.99. That's for the game with Latin America packaging -- but the game itself is exactly the same. (If you want English packaging, that option is available as well for $44.99.)

If you have even the slightest interest in the game, I'd grab this deal pronto. As we roll into the holidays, it's unlikely we'll see any other sales. (Not impossible; just unlikely.)

Read more: Review: The best Spider-Man game to date

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!