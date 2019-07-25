Spider-Man: Far From Home swings past $1 billion at box office

Enlarge Image Sony Pictures

Welcome to the big-bucks superhero club, Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now a billion-dollar worldwide blockbuster, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's a first for the web-slinging Marvel hero, who headed up his own movie taking place after the events of the even more massive blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Endgame currently sits as the highest-grossing movie of all time and has its sights set on reaching $3 billion for its global box office haul.

Tom Holland first popped up as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and has since made multiple appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland starred in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which brought in around $880 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Far From Home opened in late June, so it took about a month to reach its lofty box office heights. The record just proves Spidey's uncanny ability to stick around.

Originally published July 25, 11:23 a.m. PT.