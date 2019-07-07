Spider-Man Far From Home sets off fireworks at the box office

It was a good July 4 week for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home opened on July 2 and so far has earned $185 million domestically. That's a super-powered opening considering Sony reportedly had expected only $125 million. Sony co-produced the film along with Marvel Studios.
The film set an all-time opening six-day record for Sony Pictures, plus the best six-day opening for any Spider-Man film.
It also earned $395 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $580 million.
The film shot off some fireworks on Independence Day, earning $25.2 million, the second-highest July 4 gross ever, and nabbing the best six-day opening for a film opening over the Fourth of July holiday.
Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker in the film, which sees Parker and his high school class taking a trip to Europe. But naturally, there's no vacation when you're Spider-Man, and it's soon time for some web-slinging. CNET's review calls it, "a perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue."
