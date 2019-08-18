Parker. Peter Parker.
Sony Pictures should be thankful for its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The webslinger's feature film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is now Sony's highest-grossing film of all time, beating out a film about super-spy James Bond, Variety reports.
This weekend's box office saw Spider-Man: Far From Home reach $1.109 billion globally, which put it in front of 2012's Bond adventure, Skyfall, which had earned $1.108 billion for Sony.
The film, starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker on a class trip to Europe, opened in early July in the US, and is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was made possible thanks to an agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios.
While he's long been a Marvel character in the comics, movie Spider-Man is a Sony Entertainment franchise character. In 2015, Sony and Marvel made a deal to work together on several Spider-Man films, and it seems to have been a web-slinging hit.
The top spot at the weekend box office went to the R-rated comedy Good Boys, which stars Jacob Tremblay (Room) as one of a profane yet still somehow innocent group of sixth-graders.
Discuss: Spider-Man: Far From Home is Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time
