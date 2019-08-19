Spider-Man: Far From Home is returning to cinemas with brand-new footage

Marvel Studios/Sony

After a re-release of Avengers: Endgame pushed it over the Avatar-sized hump at the box office, it seems like Marvel learned a lesson: If they re-release movies with extra footage, its hardcore fan base will return to cinemas to watch again and again. Any excuse.

According to Variety, starting Aug. 29, an extended version of Spider-Man: Far From Home is returning to cinemas with a brand-new four minute action sequence.

Just one day ago, it was announced Spider-Man: Far From Home had become Sony pictures highest grossing movie ever. Post Avengers you'd be forgiven for assuming Marvel owned the rights to Spider-Man, but this movie was actually the result of an agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios. Both are now laughing (together) to the bank. The movie has already earned a whopping $1.108 billion at the box office and it's safe to assume this re-release will rake in even more cash.

Variety says the re-release will be available to watch in the US and Canada from Aug. 29.