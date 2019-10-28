When your hero has superpowers, how do you create a villain that can stand up to them? This behind the scenes video shows how Spider-Man: Far From Home conjured up a real test for the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.
Far From Home is out now in the US and UK as a digital download from the usual online outlets, including the UK's Sky Store. It's on DVD & Blu-ray from Nov. 11. The Marvel sequel stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (AKA Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal as the enigmatic Mysterio. At first, Mysterio appears to be on Spidey's side, but things aren't always as they appear with a character who's trademark is clever illusions.
In this behind the scenes video you can get a glimpse of the effects that go into creating a pivotal illusion scene, and learn how Mysterio challenges Spider-Man. Todd MacFarlane, one of the comic artists and creators who defined the modern Spider-Man, offers an insight into why their conflict is so compelling.
Superhero slugfests between super-strong characters may be spectacular when they're knocking over skyscrapers, but that's less engaging than a battle of wills between characters whose powers expose their opponent's weakness. Even super-speed can't outrun doubt, and a superhero can't punch a different viewpoint.
Discuss: Spider-Man: Far From Home -- How do you challenge a superhero?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.