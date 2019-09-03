Spider-Man: Far From Home has over an hour of additional content

Spider-Man: Far From Home was a hit at the box office, swinging past $1 billion worldwide. And now that it's coming to home video, there are plenty of extra tidbits caught in the web.

A tweet sent Tuesday from the film's official account says, "The biggest Spider-Man movie ever just got BIGGER with over an hour of never-before-seen content, including this all-new short film, behind-the-scenes & more!"

The "all-new short film" mentioned is one of the scenes shown in the extended film recently re-released in theaters, and features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) using a Spider-Bot to reopen the passport pick-up window at his local post office so he doesn't miss out on his European school trip.

The home release will also include more deleted scenes, a gag reel and a variety of short featurettes.

To absolutely no one's surprise, fans responded to the tweet with pleas to bring Holland's Spidey back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's been the prime topic for Spider-Man fans ever since the mid-August news that Sony and Marvel were unable to reach an agreement to keep working together regarding the character. Though Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics character, his movie rights are owned by Sony, not Disney-owned Marvel Studios. The character has freely blended with the MCU characters in recent films thanks to the agreement, but that looks to no longer be possible.

Spider-Man: Far From Home comes to digital on Sept. 17, and to Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on Oct. 1.