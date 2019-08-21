Spider-Man fans want to 'storm' Sony and 'bring our boy home' to the MCU

Tania González/CNET

First the internet wanted to raid Area 51, now Sony is the target, with over 5,500 Spider-Man fans planning to storm its California offices and bring Spider-Man back to Marvel.

A Facebook event, hosted by three fans, was set up on Tuesday. The event, according to its description, involves dressing up in Spider-Man costumes and bringing "our boy home!" (to the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The raid is planned for Oct. 31, aka Halloween. The perfect guise.

This fan rage spawned from a report Deadline published Tuesday of a high-level dispute between Sony and Marvel. That dispute means Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige won't produce any more Spider-Man films and Marvel will no longer be involved in the Spider-Man movie universe.

Fan ire has been primarily targeted at Sony, but the company pointed to Marvel's role in Feige stepping away. "Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise," a spokesperson told CNET. "We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film."

Stay hopeful, though. The Sony representative also stated they hoped things might "change in the future."

Sony and Marvel made a deal in 2015 to make Spider-Man movies together. The latest, Spider-Man: Far From Home, earned more than $1 billion at the box office, becoming Sony's highest ever grossing film.

Columbia Pictures, Sony's primary film production holding, acquired the rights to movie Spider-Man in 2000. It made five Spider-Man movies before the deal with Marvel brought Spider-Man: Homecoming, then Far From Home.