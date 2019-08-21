Spider-Man fans want to 'storm' Sony and 'bring our boy home' to the MCU

First the internet wanted to raid Area 51, now Sony is the target, with over 5,500 Spider-Man fans planning to storm its California offices and bring Spider-Man back to Marvel.
A Facebook event, hosted by three fans, was set up on Tuesday. The event, according to its description, involves dressing up in Spider-Man costumes and bringing "our boy home!" (to the Marvel Cinematic Universe).
The raid is planned for Oct. 31, aka Halloween. The perfect guise.
This fan rage spawned from a report Deadline published Tuesday of a high-level dispute between Sony and Marvel. That dispute means Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige won't produce any more Spider-Man films and Marvel will no longer be involved in the Spider-Man movie universe.
Fan ire has been primarily targeted at Sony, but the company pointed to Marvel's role in Feige stepping away. "Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise," a spokesperson told CNET. "We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film."
Stay hopeful, though. The Sony representative also stated they hoped things might "change in the future."
Sony and Marvel made a deal in 2015 to make Spider-Man movies together. The latest, Spider-Man: Far From Home, earned more than $1 billion at the box office, becoming Sony's highest ever grossing film.
Columbia Pictures, Sony's primary film production holding, acquired the rights to movie Spider-Man in 2000. It made five Spider-Man movies before the deal with Marvel brought Spider-Man: Homecoming, then Far From Home.
