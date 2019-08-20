Spider-Man fans are extremely upset about him possibly leaving the MCU

Chuck Zlotnick

Spider-Man is caught in a tangled web. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the deal between Marvel and Sony, allowing Spider-Man to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as in solo pictures for Sony, could be ending.

Details aren't clear, as neither Marvel nor Sony representatives would speak on the record about the deal, and negotiations may not yet be completed. It appears that Tom Holland, who's played Spidey in two stand-alone Sony films as well as the recent Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will continue to play the webslinger -- for Sony. But it looks as if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will no longer be producing Spidey-related movies, and as if those films won't be connected to the superhero activities going on in the MCU, an overlap fans enjoyed.

Anything that relates to Marvel movies is hot these days, so fans naturally had opinions. Many had trouble envisioning Spider-Man films without that MCU connection.

"I'm sorry, I'm trying to imagine the 3rd Spidey film with it completely ignoring the MCU, and just pretending that Spider-Man was never a part of Marvel," wrote one Twitter user.

i’m sorry i’m trying to imagine the 3rd spidey film with it completely ignoring the mcu and just pretending that spider-man was never a part of marvel like,,, make it make sense lmfao pic.twitter.com/06orZkUWns — claire is boycotting sony (@RUEBENNETTT) August 20, 2019

sony trying to write another tom holland spider-man movie without mcu references pic.twitter.com/di9apGbfus — josie met jake (fan acc) (@mihsterio) August 20, 2019

Y’know what? Fuck it. Do Italian Spider-Man, Sony. DO IT YOU COWARDS. pic.twitter.com/Lp3M5m0E2h — Johnny Killoran (@metroville) August 20, 2019

mood after hearing spidey is no longer part of the mcu #spiderman pic.twitter.com/wBDMFiz24v — c (@ccav13_) August 20, 2019

Sony is making a critical error here. An MCU-less Spidey brings us back to an Andrew Garfield-style IP ouroboros. They thinks Venom and Morbius can replace the MCU? Typical. pic.twitter.com/Mj0YSJSJR9 — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) August 20, 2019

What it felt like hearing the news that Spider-Man is out of the MCU pic.twitter.com/3LC0QVryRy — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 20, 2019

Some even used the same video clip.

Sony: We’re going to put Spider-Man in Venom 2



MCU Stans: pic.twitter.com/wWpd7DyCXQ — Dequan Seely🔜D23Expo (@dequan_seely) August 20, 2019

"Can't wait to see Spider-Man interact with the X-Men and F4 on screen"



Sony:pic.twitter.com/EyfJdooOoN — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) August 20, 2019

Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man developed a sweet relationship (uh, spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead). And Spider-Man seemed primed to step up into Iron Man's gigantic metal boots as a real leader. But if Spider-Man's no longer going to cross over into the MCU, will that "next Iron Man" label just be dismissed as drunk talk?

They're gonna have to change his entire character fr the roots since they stupidly made him be entirely revolved around Tony Stark. How has Sony even survived this long is astonishing pic.twitter.com/jHMTkvFgyT — ⚔️ 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓 ⚔️ (@Qualixious) August 20, 2019

Tony Stark: *dies and chooses Spidey to be a new leader*



Fans: hell fuckin yeah!!!!



Sony: takes Spidey out of the MCU



Fans: pic.twitter.com/VG3r9mWdoX — Lil' Noodle. (@kespeee) August 20, 2019

Sony taking back their Spiderman before the MCU fully turns him from Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man into Iron Man Jnr?



You love to see it pic.twitter.com/C8e8jZwzWl — 10 (@TheTrebler) August 20, 2019

Not only do I lose Tony Stark in the MCU but now I lose Spidey too. pic.twitter.com/niJQ0oOtIy — Chris Ferrell (@TheChrisFerrell) August 20, 2019

But not everyone thought this was planet-crushing bad news.

Gosh. If only there was ANY possible way to keep enjoying stories with Spider-Man interacting with the rest of the Marvel Universe.



Any way at all... — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) August 20, 2019

It’s a smart HIGH LEVEL business play by Sony. Iron Man is dead & Phase 4 = 😴... Spider-Verse & Venom were giant hits without any weakness showing, & didn’t use Feige. Disney MCU needs Spidey more than he needs them 😬 Sony & Marvel's Spider-Man https://t.co/jCnBgBkXvI pic.twitter.com/lyjd6mNRQE — Andy Signore (@andysignore) August 20, 2019

The MCU never captured the soul of Spiderman nor did they want to. The pathos was gone, the motivation was gone. As you said, they made him Iron Man Jr. and a goofy clown (and not in the real Spiderman quip kind of way.) — Jeffrey Riley (@Writeronfire4) August 20, 2019

All this blind fanboy rage. It's basic numbers, and Sony made the right decision. Sony would make a higher profit from a $700 million grossing film on their own, than a $1.1 billion grossing film, splitting the profits 50/50 with Disney. — David Crabtree 🇺🇸 (@DavidWCrabtree) August 20, 2019

When you get to see a Spidey vs Venom movie, but Spuderman is no longer in the MCU pic.twitter.com/hOgWXkA1YW — Broncos revival Szn (@Garrettnunn3) August 21, 2019

Marvel Comics and the MCU are entirely different things and people are connected to them in different ways. I'm a fan of both, but people are attached to the MCU depictions of the characters and now we won't see how Spider-Man might have developed in that world. That sucks. — Ross Wildish (@RossWildish) August 20, 2019

Haven't had time to weigh in on SPIDEY yet but one thing that sticks out is the possibility of getting R-rated films in that universe including VENOM 2 now that there is no Disney connection. Sony had considered a R-rated VENOM but passed in fear cross-over chances would be hurt — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 20, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home recently became Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time.