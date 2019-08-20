Spider-Man is caught in a tangled web. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the deal between Marvel and Sony, allowing Spider-Man to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as in solo pictures for Sony, could be ending.
Details aren't clear, as neither Marvel nor Sony representatives would speak on the record about the deal, and negotiations may not yet be completed. It appears that Tom Holland, who's played Spidey in two stand-alone Sony films as well as the recent Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will continue to play the webslinger -- for Sony. But it looks as if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will no longer be producing Spidey-related movies, and as if those films won't be connected to the superhero activities going on in the MCU, an overlap fans enjoyed.
Anything that relates to Marvel movies is hot these days, so fans naturally had opinions. Many had trouble envisioning Spider-Man films without that MCU connection.
"I'm sorry, I'm trying to imagine the 3rd Spidey film with it completely ignoring the MCU, and just pretending that Spider-Man was never a part of Marvel," wrote one Twitter user.
Some even used the same video clip.
Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man developed a sweet relationship (uh, spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead). And Spider-Man seemed primed to step up into Iron Man's gigantic metal boots as a real leader. But if Spider-Man's no longer going to cross over into the MCU, will that "next Iron Man" label just be dismissed as drunk talk?
But not everyone thought this was planet-crushing bad news.
Spider-Man: Far From Home recently became Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time.
Discuss: Spider-Man fans are extremely upset about him possibly leaving the MCU
