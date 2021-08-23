Marvel/Sony

After months of speculation, rumors and even a leak, finally the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here. Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Sony) have exploded the multiverse for the third Tom Holland Spidey flick.

Check out the trailer below, featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stepping into Tony Stark's shoes as Peter Parker's mentor. And yes, that was Alfred Molina in the final scene, reprising his role as Doctor Octopus, who first appeared in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

The trailer sees Peter grappling with the fallout of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which the world discovers his Spidey identity. He turns to Doctor Strange for a spell that'll wipe everyone's memories. No, it doesn't go to plan, and a multiverse of madness is unleashed.

"We tampered with the stability of space-time," Doctor Strange tells Peter. "The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."

The trailer shows Peter experiencing the astral plane, as well as trippy sorcery that sees whole cities sink into the ground. Oh, and how did Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, return from [spoiler] sacrificing himself to be killed by his own mechanical tentacles at the end of Spider-Man 2? We'll be speculating all the way until Christmas.

After 2017's Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home, the third outing in the latest Spider-Man series has been heavily rumored to see a crossover with previous movie versions of Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.

Along with Molina, Jamie Foxx had reportedly reprised his roles as Electro from the earlier films in which Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man. And Garfield and predecessor Tobey Maguire themselves may also be involved in the multiverse-spanning adventure.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the events of No Way Home will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out March 2022.

The third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man adventure again stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon at his side. Director Jon Watts is behind the cameras again. No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.