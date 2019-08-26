Spider-Man 3 movie will be 'very different' after split, Tom Holland says

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says his third standalone Spidey movie will be "very different," CNET sister site ComicBook.com reports. Holland spoke about the film at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia this past weekend, telling fans he's still excited about playing the webslinger despite last week's uproar over Sony Entertainment announcing Kevin Feige of Disney-owned Marvel Studios would no longer be involved in future Spider-Man films.

"It's not the end of me playing Spider-Man," Holland said. "There's definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it's going to be something very different."

Holland didn't say how the film would be different, but acknowledged both companies' contribution to the series and his role in it.

"I'm just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream," he said, according to ComicBook.com. "It's a crazy week and it's never been done before so we'll see how it goes and it'll be as amazing and as fun."

Holland made similar comments at the D23 Disney fan expo over the weekend.

"Who knows what the future holds?" the actor told People and Entertainment Weekly. "But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler."

Last week, fans freaked out upon hearing Marvel Studios President Feige would no longer be involved in the Spider-Man films. Although Spider-Man is a Marvel character, Sony has the rights to use him in movies, and Sony and Marvel have worked together on previous films, though it looks like that agreement has ended.

The two stand-alone Spider-Man films Holland has starred in are 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. He also appeared as the character in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as part of the cooperative agreement between the companies.

The writers of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, will return for the third Spidey film, but CNET sister site GameSpot reports it's unknown if director Jon Watts will be back. No date or title has been announced for the third film.