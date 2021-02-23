Spider-Man 3 gets two titles: Home-Wrecker and Phone Home

Marvel

Two titles for the third Marvel-Sony Spider-Man movie are now being bandied around by the cast on Instagram. On Tuesday, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon posted two different titles: Spider-Man: Phone Home and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker (swipe past the first pictures to see them).

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you lot to see what we have been up to," posted Holland, aka Peter Parker.

"We're so excited to share the title of our new movie!" wrote Batalon, aka Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds.

What does this mean? It might point to the film's multiverse storyline, with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina already confirmed to be reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus from previous Sony Spider-Man movies.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is also involved in the film, and Marvel chief Kevin Feige reportedly confirmed that events here will tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (to be released in March 2022, after the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home in December 2021).

Of course, the shared multiverse storyline was used to huge success in 2018's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So it's not surprising the live-action Marvel/Sony movies are keen to dip their toes into a vast web of dimensions. Charlie Cox, who portrayed Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the Marvel TV Netflix series, has also reportedly shot material for the film, but this hasn't been officially confirmed by Marvel or Sony.

Note that Holland will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, so watch out for a possible official title reveal from him then.