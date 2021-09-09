Spider-Man 2 PlayStation game to unleash Venom in 2023

Sony

Sony's PlayStation Showcase on Thursday showed some big games that are coming to the PS5, such as Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnorak and the Knights of the Old Republic remake. One of the surprises of the show was the first shot of Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games.

Spider-Man 2's trailer showed both Peter Parker and Miles Morales taking on criminals as a team. The narrator of the video sounds like Kraven, who's a major villain for the web crawler. The end of the trailer featured a huge reveal of who'll likely be the main bad guy of the game: Venom.

Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to come out sometime in 2023.