Airbnb

Downton Abbey fans rejoice: Lord and Lady Carnarvon are allowing two guests to stay the night at Highclere Castle through Airbnb. It's listed at just $159 for the night, and while Anna Bates might not bring your breakfast up to you in bed the next morning, and you won't get to enjoy the caustic remarks of the Dowager Countess of Grantham, you will get cocktails, dinner, breakfast and a private tour of the castle grounds.

"Only on Airbnb can you live like a Lord or Lady," a video from the official Downton Abbey Instagram account says. "Brush up on the Queen's English and sleep in Highclere Castle, home of Downton Abbey for one night only."

The announcement of the stay coincides with the release of the Downton Abbey movie.

The Airbnb listing says two guests can stay in one bedroom with a queen bed and a private bath. No word yet on whether it's the bedroom of Lady Mary, Lady Edith or Lady Sybil -- or one of the 300 other rooms.

"During your stay, you will enjoy an exclusive evening drinking cocktails in the saloon followed by a traditional dinner with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon in the state dining room, being waited on by Highclere Castle's own butler," Airbnb says. "After dinner, coffee will be served in the library before you retire to one of the gallery bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland."

The next morning, you'll also get breakfast before a private tour of the castle grounds, as well as "a special gift from Lord and Lady Carnarvon." During your stay, you'll get access to the drawing room, too.

The stay will take place on Nov. 26, with booking opening on Oct 1 at 7 a.m. ET. To qualify to win the stay, you need to have a verified Airbnb account, positive reviews and "be passionate about Downton Abbey." Airbnb will use the booking money to donate to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Highclere Castle, located west of London in Newbury, is home to Lord and Lady Carnarvon. On her Airbnb profile, Lady Carnarvon says the castle has been in the family since 1679.

"I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle and I am delighted to be able to share it with others who have a love of the building and its history," her profile says. "With the support of Airbnb, I am excited to open Highclere Castle up for a truly unique stay."

Check-in is after 4 p.m. and checkout at 11 a.m. There are no pets or children allowed, though there are nine dogs on site. Of course, there's no Wi-Fi, TV or washer, and no access to the kitchen downstairs.

The rules for the stay include: All newspapers must be ironed; strictly one butler per guest; a cocktail dress code for dinner; and no gossip except in the downstairs quarters. The listing is for midweek "because after all -- 'What is a weekend?'"

Gif via Tumblr