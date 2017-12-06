Grandpa's old Flex band seems fresh on an Apple Watch

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

What's old is new -- at least when it comes to Speidel's Twist-O-Flex Band for the Apple Watch.

My grandfather once told me he wore the Twist-O-Flex with his Timex because he didn't want to deal with buckles or clasps, he just stretched it over his wrist and was good to go.

I gave the new "Apple" version a whirl with a Series 1 Apple Watch and was pleasantly surprised. As long as you get the right fit, it makes for a no-hassle band and looks pretty classy, too. It's important to get the right size because you don't want the band to fit too tightly (it pinches) or too loosely (heart-rate monitor doesn't work). It's also a serious challenge to take out the links and customize the fit (you'd probably want to take it to a watch repair person to do that).

After starting with the medium/large I ended up with the small/medium. I have a pretty small wrist, though.

The Twist-O-Flex Band for the Apple Watch is available in brushed stainless for $50 for both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches. It also comes in silver aluminum for $60 and Satin Black for $80.

If you're wondering how those prices compare with what Speidel bands cost for traditional watches, you'd be right to guess that the Apple Watch versions cost significantly more. But they are a good deal less expensive than Apple's Milanese Loop Band ($149). So everything is relative.