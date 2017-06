Enlarge Image Speck

Clear cases for smartphones are hot. But clear neon colors may soon be hotter -- or at least brighter.

Speck has added a neon edition to its line of slim but protective Presidio line of cases for the iPhone 7, 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. They come in three tangy colors: tangerine orange, shocking pink and lightning yellow, and start at $40.

They'll certainly help your phone stand out and more importantly, make it easier to find if you misplace it.