This is the Speck iPhone case you want to drive with

I've been asking the folks at Speck to make a magnetic-mount friendly case for a while and now the company's finally done it.
The Presidio Mount, which looks like a standard Presidio case, incorporates two steel plates "strategically positioned and embedded between the case's two layers of protection." Made in partnership with Scosche, the case is designed to work with Scosche's family of MagicMount magnetic mounts but would also adhere to other magnetic mounts. It starts at $45 and will be available in February. No word yet on international pricing yet.
A lot of magnetic mounts come with a plate that you stick on the back of your phone (underneath your case). This isn't ideal because, depending on the thickness of the case you use, your phone may not adhere to the magnet as well as it should.
"Because they are embedded, the metal plates aren't visible and won't blemish the device," Speck says. And just as importantly: "They are pre-installed at the optimal position to prevent wireless charging interference."
Here are the Presidio Mount's key specs according to Speck:
- Two-layer protection to prevent damage from everyday drops, up to 10 feet.
- Embedded metal plates are strategically placed to prevent wireless charging interference.
- Compatible with all Scosche MagicMount systems.
- Available for the iPhone X, iPhone 8/7/6s/6 and iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus/6s Plus/6 Plus in February 2018.
- $45 for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and $50 for iPhone 8 Plus on speckproducts.com.
