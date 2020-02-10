Special-edition Galaxy Z Flip leaks in artsy commercial

Samsung

Samsung's Unpacked event is happening Tuesday, and the tech giant is expected to officially reveal it's Galaxy S20 and its next folding phone, believed to be called the Galaxy Z Flip. While we won't have to wait long for the phones to be officially unveiled, a new leak appears to reveal a special fashion edition for the company's foldable device.

A video of a Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition showed up on Twitter on Monday. The avante-grade trailer doesn't show off the folding phone until the very end and gives no details about price or specifications. It does show off the red, white and blue design of the device made in collaboration with the New York-based fashion designer.

Samsung gave the first look at the Galaxy Z Flip during the Academy Awards Sunday. However, the Korean tech giant has yet to provide details about the phone.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the leak.