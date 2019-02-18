Special counsel Robert Mueller questioned ex-Cambridge Analytica director

David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

A former director of Cambridge Analytica was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into potential links between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia's government.

Brittany Kaiser, former business development director for the defunct political consulting firm, cooperated fully with the investigation after being subpoenaed, the Guardian reported Sunday.

A spokesperson reportedly noted that Kaiser turned over documents and data as she assisted in other US congressional and legal investigations into Cambridge Analytica. The subpoena was revealed by an upcoming Netflix documentary, The Great Hack, which premiered at the Sundance film festival last month and expected to come out in the coming months.

The digital consultancy, which was linked to the Trump campaign, found itself at the center of a scandal last March after it improperly accessed data from as many as 87 million Facebook users. Last April, in the wake of the scandal, Kaiser testified before a UK Parliament committee and positioned herself as a data privacy advocate.

Mueller was appointed special counsel on May 17, 2017 to investigate the scope of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election (much of which was carried out on Twitter and Facebook) and designed to sow discord among Americans.

Kaiser didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.