Robert Mueller on Russian interference: The report 'speaks for itself'

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finally addressed the public, following weeks of debate between Republicans and Democrats over the findings of an investigation that has inflamed political tensions in the US. But he directed attention away from himself and back to the report his office produced.

This is Mueller's first public statement about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election since he was appointed to the investigation nearly two years ago.

"It is important that the office's written work speaks for itself," Mueller said.

At the opening, Mueller said the Justice Department is closing the special counsel's office and that he will be resigning from the agency. Members of Congress have asked for Mueller to testify to lawmakers on his findings, but in his statement he explained he wouldn't expand on what the report has already detailed.

"The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress," Mueller said.

While Democrats have looked at the report as reason for further investigation into President Trump, Trump himself has proclaimed that the Mueller report found "no collusion and no obstruction." In April, the Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mueller report, which outlined cyberattacks conducted by Russia during the US presidential election in 2016.

After Mueller's statement, Trump tweeted that nothing had changed from the report.

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

The nearly 450-page report revealed new information, like Russian hackers infiltrating voter databases in two Florida counties. It also detailed how Russian hackers accessed the Democratic National Committee's servers, as well as how nation-state attackers coordinated a disinformation campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

The report stated that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election "in sweeping and systematic fashion." Mueller reinforced that on Wednesday.

"There were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American," he said.

At a press conference in New York, Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Senate Democratic leader, called for Congress to focus on preventing Russian election interference for the 2020 White House race.

"This report is a wake up call. We must get right on the horse and do everything we can to stop Russia from interfering in the 2020 election," Schumer said.

Attorney General William Barr noted that the investigation did not find any Americans knowingly worked with Russia on the cyberattacks and the social media fraud.

While the report explained that Russian efforts focused to help the Trump campaign, the White House argues that the campaign did not coordinate with the nation-state actors.

In the Mueller report's conclusion, the special counsel writes that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Mueller explained further in his statement on Wednesday why the office chose not to press charges against Trump. He said that a sitting president could not be charged with a federal crime while in office, and the investigation was bound by that.

"It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge," Mueller said.

He said that if the investigation found that Trump didn't commit a crime, the special counsel's office would have said so.

Mueller did not take questions after making his statement.

