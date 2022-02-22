Sparkle, Shine and Glow With These Three Deals From Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath is a highly sought-after cosmetics brand, and it usually comes at a high price. But there are three deals happening right now that let you buy your most coveted makeup must-haves at a more reasonable cost. When you spend less than $125, you get a 25% discount. Spend $125 or more and you get 30% off. And in celebration of National Lash Day, there's up to 40% off on mascara.
What exactly can you get? There are palettes, including the popular Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II palette. You can grab Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection foundation too. If you're looking for highlighter, eyeliner, blush, lipstick and other cosmetics, you'll find those during this sale. And if you only want mascara, you have a choice of six different options, including FetishEyes mascara that can lengthen your lashes as if you were wearing extensions.
Though a lot is available, many of the items are already selling out -- as usually happens when Pat McGrath has a sale. There's no clear end date for any of these discounts, but if you want to get your hands on any of these things, you'll want to act quickly.