SpaceX video highlights Crew Dragon parachute tests

NASA/SpaceX

SpaceX is continuing to progress in its efforts to bring back human flight travel, releasing a new video this week highlighting its Crew Dragon parachute tests.

The roughly two-and-a-half-minutes video, which features the parachutes deploying in a variety of conditions and altitudes, closes with the tag "SpaceX is returning human spaceflight capabilities with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built."

The video highlighting its landing capabilities comes after a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule unexpectedly exploded during a ground test at Cape Canaveral in Florida on April 20 due to a leak in the spacecraft's pressurization system. Similar to Boeing's Starlines, the Crew Dragon is part of NASA's Commercial Crew program that aims to return to using US-built craft to deliver astronauts to space.

Recent missions have outsourced transport to Russian spacecraft since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

It is not yet known when SpaceX will launch the next Crew Dragon flight, named Demo-2, but you can watch the parachute tests below.

CNET's Eric Mack contributed to this story.