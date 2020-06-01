SpaceX

SpaceX carried out the historic Demo-2 mission with NASA over the weekend, successfully becoming the first commercial company to launch humans to space on its own spacecraft. So what better way to celebrate than by following it up this week with another launch?

Elon Musk's pioneering rocket business hopes to launch its next Starlink satellite mission on Wednesday. The Kennedy Space Center announced that blast off is set for 8:55 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral with a back-up launch window 24 hours later.

The Falcon 9, carrying the satellites, will attempt a landing at sea, and the company will also try to recover both halves of the nose cone, or fairing, which is beginning to become a routine part of each mission.

The mission was previously scheduled for mid-May, but was scrubbed by tropical storm Arthur.

This would be the eighth launch of a batch of 60 Starlink broadband satellites, bringing the total in orbit to nearly 500. The company hopes to send hundreds more of its orbiting routers up by the end of the year, with an ultimate goal of tens of thousands in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed internet to almost anywhere on the planet.

The project has been controversial among scientists and astronomers who worry about the brightness of the satellites, which have already interfered with telescopic observations of the cosmos.

This mission, which is labeled Starlink 7, will carry SpaceX's latest attempt at a fix in the form of a sunshade called "VisorSat" that reduces the reflectivity of each satellite equipped with one. The company is expected to test at least one VisorSat in this batch and move towards all future satellites in the fleet being VisorSats.

SpaceX typically begins to stream live coverage of each mission about 15 minutes before launch. We'll embed the feed on this page as soon as it is available.