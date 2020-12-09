SpaceX Starship SN8 launch: how to watch live

Elon Musk

SpaceX didn't get its latest Starship prototype off the launch pad at its Texas rocket development facility on Tuesday as planned, but the high-altitude test launch could still happen this week.

After months of anticipation, Elon Musk's rocket company announced it was targeting Tuesday afternoon for the launch. The company started a livestream around that time with a countdown of just under five minutes. As the countdown reached one second before launch, a "Raptor abort" was announced, indicating something wasn't quite right with the rocket's three engines.

SpaceX says it's standing down from the test launch for the day. The company does have backup launch availability Wednesday and Thursday. Airspace, road, beach and maritime closures are in place, with the actual test expected sometime in a wide window between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT). You'll have to keep an eye on the webcast page and YouTube link below.

If it does make it off the ground this week, Starship could get much closer to Mars than it's ever been, but even if it succeeds, it'll still have a long way to go.

"The schedule is dynamic and likely to change, as is the case with all development testing," SpaceX wrote earlier on its YouTube channel.

"This suborbital flight is designed to test a number of objectives, from how the vehicle's three Raptor engines perform, and the overall aerodynamic entry capabilities of the vehicle, including its body flaps, to how the vehicle manages propellant transition."

The flight will also see SN8 attempt a new "landing flip" maneuver. Basically, after it reaches its maximum altitude, its engines will cut out and it'll then essentially free fall for a period. As it nears the landing pad, the Raptor engines will fire back up and attempt to flip the rocket back into a vertical position with some help from the flaps and small thrusters. All these tools will hopefully help steer and stabilize the rocket as it comes in for a familiar landing burn like we've now seen dozens of times from the smaller Falcon 9.

Elon Musk and SpaceX have continued to improve the company's next-generation rocket intended to eventually transport thousands of Earthlings to Mars, the moon and other destinations. Over the past 18 months, a handful of short test flights, or "hops," have seen a few prototypes lift off a pad in Texas, rise to an elevation of about 500 feet (150 meters) and then come back down for a soft landing.

The hops have been remarkable successes so far, interspersed with some dramatic ground test failures along the way. But the next flight of Starship prototype SN8 is likely to be the most spectacular sight so far along the new spacecraft's development path. This week's test will send SN8 almost eight miles (12.5 kilometers) into the sky on its test flight.

Musk has downplayed expectations for this first big flight, saying the rocket may not achieve its target altitude.

"A RUD (rapid unscheduled disassembly, aka an explosion) right off launchpad is also possible. Fortunately, SN9 is almost ready," Musk said in a tweet on Oct. 31.

