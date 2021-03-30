SpaceX

On Tuesday, the Starship SN11 prototype joined SpaceX's past three prototypes in rocket heaven.

The uncrewed flight of SN11, the next-generation rocket built by Elon Musk's spaceflight company, took flight from the Starship development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, at 8 a.m. local time (6 a.m. PT) on Tuesday amid heavy fog with no real visibility.

CNET/SpaceX

It lit up its three Raptor engines and soared to an altitude of about six miles (10 km). Onboard cameras showed SN11 flapping its flaps above the cloud bank, with a blue sky background, momentarily before beginning its descent. SpaceX cameras froze up as the Raptors began to reignite for landing, and with the fog on the ground, it's not clear exactly what happened, except that SN11 definitely exploded.

SpaceX commentator John Insprucker referred to it as "another exciting" test.

"We do appear to have lost all data from the vehicle," he said.

It's not clear if SN11 crash-landed, exploded in the air or perhaps the flight termination system was activated to destroy the vehicle before it hit the ground.

"At least the crater is in the right place," Elon Musk tweeted shortly afterward. "Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we examine the bits later today."

Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed.



Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

The first two prototypes, SN8 and SN9, ended in dramatic explosions as they hit the pad at speed. The follow-up, SN10, made a soft landing at the Boca Chica facility on March 3, but about six minutes after it came to a stop it underwent a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" -- an explosion of epic proportions. According to Musk, the speed with which SN10 hit the pad crushed its landing legs and part of the skirt. And so, farewell.

SN11 suffered some sort of similar fate. We're awaiting more information about what happened from SpaceX.

The Starship is being designed to ferry humans around the moon and all the way to Mars, but there's a long way to go before those dreams become a reality.

The next batch of spacecraft are upgraded versions of the current prototypes, starting with SN15. The Starship is only one "half" of the vehicle that will fly further into space, too. A prototype for the first booster it will sit atop, known as the Super Heavy, is also being constructed at Boca Chica.

