SpaceX Starlink satellite nearly collides with European satellite

The European Space Agency said Monday that it had to fire the thrusters on its Aeolus satellite to avoid colliding with a satellite in the SpaceX Starlink constellation.

"Experts in our #SpaceDebris team calculated the risk of collision between these two active satellites, determining the safest option for #Aeolus would be to increase its altitude and pass over the @SpaceX satellite," the agency tweeted via its ESA Operations account. "The manoeuvre took place about 1/2 an orbit before the potential collision. Not long after the collision was expected, #Aeolus called home as usual to send back its science data – proving the manoeuvre was successful and a collision was indeed avoided."

ESA said it was the first time it has had to move a satellite to avoid colliding with a mega-constellation, although not enough SpaceX Starlink satellites have so far been launched to fairly bestow the fleet with "mega" status.

Elon Musk's company does have big plans for the satellite swarm, which is being built to offer global broadband internet access. But so far just the first batch of 60 small satellites has been launched. Those went up on a Falcon 9 rocket in May, and Musk hopes to launch thousands more in the coming years.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

ESA says it performed 28 collision avoidance maneuvers across its fleet in 2018 but noted that "It is very rare to perform collision avoidance manoeuvres with active satellites. The vast majority of ESA avoidance manoeuvres are the result of dead satellites or fragments from previous collisions."

The space agency went on to warn that as Starlink and other satellite constellations grow to hundreds or thousands of satellites, manually avoiding collisions "will become impossible."

ESA added that it's working to automate the process of collision avoidance using artificial intelligence.