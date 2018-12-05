SpaceX sends a Dragon to orbit, but makes unplanned 'water landing'

SpaceX on Wednesday had trouble sticking the landing with one of its rockets for the first time since the groundbreaking launch of Falcon Heavy in February.

Video by DasValdez/Twitch / capture by Alexandra Able / CNET

Elon Musk's company succeeded in its primary mission of sending a Dragon spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station to deliver supplies, but the first stage of the Falcon 9 appeared to lose control as it approached Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral.

The live feed from the rocket cut away on the SpaceX webcast, but video from people in the media area at the cape showed the Falcon 9 appearing to regain control before making an unplanned landing in the water rather than ashore at the landing area.

Musk tweeted shortly afterwards that cutting the live feed was a mistake.

Yes, cutaway was a mistake. We will show all footage, good or bad. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2018

Twitch user DasValdez from Kerbal Space Academy did manage to catch the entire landing from the ground, which you can see above.

The rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:16 p.m., a little more than 48 hours after SpaceX sent another Falcon 9 to space from the West Coast on Monday. Dragon's flight to low-earth orbit was supposed to happen Tuesday, but the mission was pushed back a day to replace some food being sent to the space station for mice living there that had gone bad.

SpaceX had planned to land the first stage of the brand new Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket at a landing zone ashore at Cape Canaveral, but as it descended towards the cape, the live feed from the booster's onboard cameras appeared to show the rocket going in to some sort of uncontrolled spin.

SpaceX video capture by Alexandra Able / CNET

The feed was then cut from the webcast, but cheers and groans could be heard from the crowd at SpaceX headquarters in California as the rocket then made a "water landing," according to SpaceX engineer Tom Praderio, who was co-hosting the webcast.

Developing story...