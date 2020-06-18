SpaceX preps another Starlink mission in pursuit of new launch record

SpaceX

SpaceX is on schedule to launch five of its Falcon 9 rockets in the span of about a month, starting with its historic success sending NASA astronauts to orbit on May 27 and followed by three Starlink launches, with plans to boost a GPS satellite on June 30. Continuing this near weekly pace of launches would allow Elon Musk's commercial space startup to pretty easily set a new company record for most launches in a year.

The 11th SpaceX launch of 2020 is currently set for Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the 12th tentatively planned for a week later.

SpaceX had its most active year so far in 2018 with 21 launches and is now on pace to eclipse that mark in 2020, perhaps hitting 38 launches for the year total if all its plans pan out. The company hopes to continue packing its calendar with more lift-offs, aiming for 70 missions in 2023, according to a draft filing with the Federal Aviation Administration from earlier this year.

Many of the launches will be Starlink missions, as SpaceX looks to put tens of thousands of its small satellites in orbit this decade. The company has begun conducting ride-share launches, making room for a few commercial payloads alongside a batch of Starlink birds.

Tuesday's launch is set to be the second Starlink ride share, this time with two Earth-observing microsatellites for Black Sky, a company that provides high-def satellite imagery.

This will be the third Starlink launch in June alone, bringing the size of the growing constellation to nearly 600 satellites and closer to the threshold of 800 flying routers that Musk has said would allow for some limited broadband service to begin.

The June 23 launch is currently set for 2:58 p.m. PT (5:58 p.m. Florida time). We'll post more details and a live feed as they become available.

SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 launch is now scheduled for next Tuesday at approximately 5:58pm EDT (2158 GMT) from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.



The rocket will launch a batch of Starlink Internet satellites and two Earth-imaging payloads for BlackSky. https://t.co/ufc1f2AZX5 pic.twitter.com/ah0hIq1Fqn — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) June 17, 2020