SpaceX

While SpaceX and Elon Musk work toward another high-altitude test of the company's next-generation Mars rocket in Texas, it's also staying busy in Florida, where two Falcon 9 rockets are set to carry dozens of new Starlink satellites to orbit.

The next Starlink mission is currently scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday at 2:57 a.m. PT (5:57 a.m. in Florida) with a batch of 60 of SpaceX's flying routers for its nascent broadband service on board.

Due to rough weather in the recovery area, now targeting no earlier than Wednesday, February 3 at 5:57 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 1, 2021

This will be the 18th Starlink launch overall and No. 19 is currently scheduled to follow less than 24 hours later from nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:19 p.m. PT Wednesday (1:19 a.m. Thursday in Florida).

SpaceX has long been working toward upping the pace of its launches. Musk has said he'd eventually like to see his rockets landed and turned around for another launch within 24 hours. Of course, he's talking about a single booster there, and this week's planned missions will involve two separate boosters. Nonetheless, pulling off two missions back to back from Cape Canaveral while also managing the SN9 launch situation in Texas is yet another test of the company's overall operational capacity.

The specific Falcon 9 first-stage booster that will be used for Wednesday morning's launch will be making a record-tying eighth launch. A landing attempt is expected on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Launch delays are common, however, so it's possible the schedule will continue to shift.

Whatever happens with this week's launches, we'll bring you the livestreams right here, starting about 10 minutes before liftoff.

