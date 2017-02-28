Moon tourism takes flight on social media

CNET

The moon is the hottest tourism spot for social media at the moment.

After SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that he'll send two (super-wealthy) tourists on a trip around the moon, the space company began trending on Facebook. Just imagine those vacation photos in your newsfeed.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending across social media on Tuesday:

SpaceX: Have you started planning your summer vacation? Ever consider the moon? SpaceX is planning to send two tourists around the moon as soon as late 2018. It would likely be the longest charter flight in history, not to mention the most expensive. The space company is trending over the prospect of regular folks crisscrossing the heavens -- well, if they can afford it.

"C or C+": In an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump, the "Fox and Friends" crew asked the commander-in-chief how he'd grade himself. On effort, he gave himself an "A+," on achievement an "A" and on messaging a "C or C+." The grades are trending on Twitter, with people confused by the low marks Trump gave himself on getting his message out. After all, this is the president who rose to the White House through Twitter and speaking directly about anything -- literally anything -- on his mind. The low grade may relate to Trump's war with the media, due to the president's insistence that news outlets aren't showcasing all his achievements.

Oval Office: In one of the weirder items to rile up Twitter, people are angry at a photo of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway with her feet on the couch in the Oval Office. Some on Twitter are furious that Conway was disrespecting the White House by putting her shoes on the couch. Others contend that she was disrespecting the leaders of historically black colleges and universities who were there to meet Trump. However, Washington Post reporter Chris Cillizza called the outrage "so incredibly dumb" in a column Tuesday.

Jon Stewart: The former "Daily Show" host reunited with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on Monday night with a scorching rebuke of the media. Stewart emerged from under Colbert's desk to lecture the media on its coverage of Trump. In a 10-minute segment, Stewart mocked the media's "breakup" with Trump and its efforts to hold the president accountable. Stewart is trending on Twitter for the segment.

Fat Tuesday: The kickoff to Mardi Gras is here and trending on Twitter. Paczki Day, a Mardi Gras tradition for the Polish community in which they feast on donuts, is also trending. The celebrations are playing out on Twitter as partiers post their pictures.

