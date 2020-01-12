SpaceX moon passenger, Yusaku Maezawa, wants to take girlfriend to the moon

NurPhoto/Getty

Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire set to become the first private passenger on a SpaceX Starship, is currently seeking a partner to "go to the moon with him." The 44-year-old Japanese drummer-turned-entrepreneur, who founded clothing site Zozotown, has begun an unusual quest to find a female partner to take to the moon.

As part of a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX, Maezawa announced in 2018 he would be going to the moon. As part of his mission, he bought up six to eight seats on the company's next-generation Starship and told reporters he would be asking six to eight artists to head to lunar orbit with him. The project, known as #dearMoon, is scheduled to launch in 2023.

Perhaps one of those seats will be filled by his new partner.

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

The campaign website details a "serious matchmaking documentary" known as Full Moon Lovers, which will air on Japanese streaming service AbemaTV, and the application process (or casting call?) is already open. It appears the project is driven by AbemaTV.

"As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman," wrote Maezawa, in a statement on the site. "When I got the offer to go on this program, I was first taken over by emotions of embarrassment and pride, and I thought about refusing the offer."

The conditions, according to the website, suggest Maezawa is looking for "women aged 20 or over" with a "bright personality" who are "interested in going into space." Additionally, applicants should "be someone who wishes for world peace."

Reactions to the announcement have been rather mixed.

I want the first woman to go to the moon not because she’s a contestant on some elaborately expensive dating show but because she deserves to experience what all the men have experienced. Because she is a qualified engineer or scientist or simply more than a sexual prospect. https://t.co/5QEPYkqV20 — Shannon Stirone 💀 (@shannonmstirone) January 12, 2020

how about no https://t.co/aNq0gZG2X3 — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) January 12, 2020

"mom, who was the first woman to travel to the moon?"



"Well, she won a dating contest..."

is *not* the answer I want to give.



Not against the concept in general, but firsts are special. History remembers them. I need this one to be done right. https://t.co/Qz24hYnKqX — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) January 12, 2020

I would love to see NASA’s plan to put the first woman on the moon wrecked by a horny billionaire https://t.co/cKL8J1GqvB — Grace Graham✨🌎🌙 (@gracegcracker) January 12, 2020

How, exactly, this will all tie in with Maezawa's #dearMoon project, is not entirely clear and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The #dearMoon project itself has a rather ambitious goal of delivering artists -- and Maezawa -- to orbit in 2023. While Starship prototypes saw some success in test flights last year, there's still a long way to go before it reaches any sort of passenger-carrying capability.

NASA's Artemis mission, which plans to send the first woman to the moon, is scheduled to land on the lunar surface in 2024.

Will Maezawa be over the moon or is the project pure lunacy? It doesn't seem like you'll have to wait long to find out, with applications closing on Jan. 17 and dates with Maezawa taking place in February and March with a rather quick final decision being made in March. I'm sure we'll be able to tune in to Full Moon Lovers not long after that to find out just how it all went down.