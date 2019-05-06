SpaceX makes a 5,500-pound delivery to ISS

NASA/SpaceX

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket Saturday after a destroyed capsule in April and an electrical issue on Friday. On Monday morning, it completed delivery to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Dragon cargo spacecraft containing 5,500 pounds of supplies, hardware and materials, including more than 250 science and research investigations to take place on the ISS, was captured by the station's robotic arm at 4:01 a.m. PT Monday morning. It was then installed onto the station's Harmony module at 6:32 a.m. PT.

After four weeks at the ISS, the Dragon with a cargo of 4,400 pounds will leave the space station and begin its return to Earth splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Baja, California.

SpaceX had its first successful Dragon mission back in March when it delivered 400 pounds of supplies and equipment. That mission also had its own setbacks.

SpaceX didn't immediately to a request for comment.