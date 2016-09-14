SpaceX looks to start flying again in November

Video screenshot by Eric Mack/CNET

SpaceX plans to resume launches in November after explosions from a routine rocket firing this month destroyed its unmanned Falcon 9 rocket and Amos-6 satellite payload.

"We're anticipating...being down for about three months, getting back to flight in the November timeframe," Gwynne Shotwell, president of Elon Musk's private space company, said at a satellite industry conference in Paris.

Reuters reported Tuesday on the plans. Her comments were also posted on YouTube.

The Amos-6 communications satellite, owned by Israeli company Space Communication, cost $200 million. The satellite was leased by Facebook, which was going to use it to beam broadband internet to rural sub-Saharan Africa.