SpaceX looks to start flying again in November

SpaceX plans to resume launches in November after explosions from a routine rocket firing this month destroyed its unmanned Falcon 9 rocket and Amos-6 satellite payload.
"We're anticipating...being down for about three months, getting back to flight in the November timeframe," Gwynne Shotwell, president of Elon Musk's private space company, said at a satellite industry conference in Paris.
Reuters reported Tuesday on the plans. Her comments were also posted on YouTube.
The Amos-6 communications satellite, owned by Israeli company Space Communication, cost $200 million. The satellite was leased by Facebook, which was going to use it to beam broadband internet to rural sub-Saharan Africa.
