SpaceX successfully launched a South Korean military communications satellite atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday after a technical issue caused a delay last week.

The Anasis-II mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 2:30 p.m. PT. SpaceX reported successful deployment of the satellite into orbit.

The Anasis-II launch marks SpaceX's 12th launch this year, the 90th flight of a Falcon 9 and the second overall for this particular booster. The booster was first flown in May to deliver NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station -- the first time a commercial company has done so. So it has some history.

Following stage separation Monday, SpaceX successfully landed Falcon 9's first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/fPbckYFySh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020

The South Korean satellite was originally scheduled to launch on July 14. But SpaceX pushed back blast-off "to take a closer look at the second stage, swap hardware if needed" just a day before launch.

Anasis-II is South Korea's first military communications satellite. Because of its connection to the military, there's not a lot of information about it, except that it's based on Airbus' Eurostar E3000 satellite bus, according to the Everyday Astronaut. Anasis-II's mass is classified due to its military mission, but for context, other E3000 satellites range from 4,500 to 6,500 kilograms at launch, according to NASA Spaceflight.com.

The Anasis-II spacecraft deployed about 32 minutes after liftoff. SpaceX didn't show the satellite deployment live on its webcast, per the customer's request, but did include verbal confirmation on the livestream.