SpaceX launches four astronauts in Crew-2 mission

NASA

NASA's Commercial Crew Program era is now well underway, SpaceX confirmed Friday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched four astronauts on a journey to the International Space Station.

The Crew-2 mission had a picture-perfect liftoff in the dark from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is the third crewed launch for a SpaceX capsule.

The launch was delayed by a day from its original schedule due to weather issues, but SpaceX had reported the weather was "looking good" for the Friday launch.

NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough are crewmates on the Crew Dragon (named "Endeavour") along with the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Crew-2 marks the second operational Crew Dragon mission, coming on the heels of the crewed Demo-2 test flight and the Crew-1 mission in late 2020. Endeavour was used for the historic Demo-2 journey to the ISS and it's not the only SpaceX gear that's notching up another flight. The Falcon 9 rocket reused a booster from Crew-1, making this mission a sort of greatest-hits compilation of hardware.

It will take Endeavour roughly a day to reach the ISS with docking scheduled for around 2:10 a.m. PT on Saturday. NASA TV will continue to provide live coverage through the arrival.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.