SpaceX launch: William Shatner, George Takei join astronaut accolades

NASA and SpaceX made history Saturday, launching astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since the space shuttle era wrapped up in 2011. It's also the first time a privately built spacecraft -- SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket -- has played cosmic taxi for astronauts. NASA 'nauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are now on their way to the International Space Station, with docking scheduled for Sunday morning.

The world paid attention, as evidenced by reactions on Twitter.

NASA, of course, had something to say, posting a TL;DR clip of the launch, along with the iconic and heart-stirring phrase "We have liftoff."

We have liftoff. History is made as @NASA_Astronauts launch from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years on the @SpaceX Crew Dragon: pic.twitter.com/alX1t1JBAt — NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020

Other folks supplemented that visual with some nice images of their own. Here's a shot from Dublin, with a cameo by the moon, which seems to be wondering if it should start thinking about sprucing things up a bit for an eventual return of human visitors (perhaps a female this time):

A few NASA astronauts had something to say. Drew Morgan, who returned from the ISS in April (and appears to be a Star Wars fan) wished Behnken and Hurley "God speed." "Thinking especially of your families proudly waiting for your safe return," he wrote.

God speed @Astro_Doug @AstroBehnken on the start of a historic mission! Thinking especially of your families proudly waiting for your safe return! https://t.co/AkuiBoGDfV — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) May 30, 2020

And Christopher Ferguson, who helmed the final space shuttle mission, passed the baton to Hurley in a stately manner.

Proud to yield the title of "The last commander of an American launched spacecraft" to @Astro_Doug who, with @AstroBehnken, has returned US to space from KSC after 3,252 days. Well done @Commercial_Crew and @SpaceX! — Christopher Ferguson (@Astro_Ferg) May 30, 2020

Some fictional spacemen weighed in as well, namely Star Trek's Captain Kirk and Mr. Sulu, aka William Shatner and George Takei. "Humanity needs hope, and you have provided a much needed burst of it." Takei wrote.

Congratulations @SpaceX for an historic achievement! Humanity needs hope, and you have provided a much needed burst of it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2020

A science celeb or two offered congrats. Here're well wishes from Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye:

Congratulations @SpaceX on a successful launch.



Godspeed @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken in their Crew Dragon Capsule pic.twitter.com/ej9kVwyXpS — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 30, 2020

Our future in space looks even brighter today! — Bill Nye (@BillNye) May 30, 2020

And the political class registered its approval, with US politicos on both sides of the aisle tweeting out responses. Here're posts from Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Adam Schiff, and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden:

Historic and exciting! American ingenuity at work.



As Mission Control said:



"Know that we're with you, have an amazing flight and enjoy those views of our beautiful planet."



Congrats to @NASA and @SpaceX on the successful launch today! https://t.co/1L0Bi58hN6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 30, 2020

Today, in lifting our ambitions and our imaginations to the heavens, the United States has once more reshaped the future of space travel. https://t.co/AskxceOJJU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2020

As for everyday Joes and Josephines, some couldn't help but think of the problems currently troubling their home planet -- the coronavirus pandemic among them:

"If you meet ET only touch his finger with a glove," wrote one Twitter user.

If you meet ET only touch his finger with a glove. #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/JbjCQvkLjz — Benedetta Grasso (@BenesBorough) May 30, 2020

Others, though, said the launch gave them, like Takei, a rocket-fueled lift and provided much-needed relief from the problems here on Earth.

"The 10 year kid inside me who had once wanted to become an Astronaut had its own moments of goosebumps & joy today and kept screaming "Go Go Go!" wrote one member of the Twitterati:

The 10 year kid inside me who had once wanted to become an Astronaut had its own moments of goosebumps & joy today and kept screaming "Go Go Go!"

Thanks NASA & SpaceX!#LaunchAmerica #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/SyyjpmVdp3 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 30, 2020

Another referenced a stuffed-dino mascot aboard the Crew Dragon, saying, "Didn't realize how much I needed the SpaceX Dinosaur until he popped in view. My heart feels a little less heavy this afternoon."

Didn’t realize how much I needed the SpaceX Dinosaur until he popped in view. My heart feels a little less heavy this afternoon. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/ABxCg4JNMV — Jessica McDaniel (@okthatworkstoo) May 30, 2020

Indeed, the dino-slash-zero-G-indicator (like its plushy-Earth predecessor) seemed to snag more than a few hearts, with the following gravity-defying GIF sent out a number of times.