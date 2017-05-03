Now trending: SpaceX launch and building a giant mousetrap

For the past couple months I've been sharing my favorite trending videos on YouTube, but I stay away from the usual political, music, or sports videos. It's fun because I find there are always a few diamonds in the rough that are either educational, entertaining or funny.

This week I found a really good selection of clips that I guarantee will have you mesmerized.

To start off, from the Primitive Technology channel, this guy goes into the bush of Far North Queensland, Australia to build primitive tools and machines. What's really cool is he doesn't talk during any of the videos because he prefers to show you the action. In this one, he builds a water-powered hammer that could be used to pulverize grain into flour, removing human power from a repetitive task:

Next, TheBackyardScientist makes a giant mouse trap supposedly because he has a raccoon problem -- at least, that's the setup. It's clear he built it to smash things and when you see its power, you'll see why I shared this video (seriously, no animals were harmed!):

In this one, Derek Muller from the science and education channel Veritasium goes up in a zero-gravity plane to test what happens to a flame in zero G. Oh, and he also jumps around and has a great time:

Finally, in this video from SpaceX you get to see a NROL-76 rocket from start to finish as it goes up to orbit, detaches from the propulsion unit then comes back to Earth and lands on a pad. This one is truly amazing to watch:

