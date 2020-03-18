After postponing a planned Sunday launch, SpaceX sent 60 more Starlink satellites into space.
SpaceX tweeted confirmation and a video, Wednesday, of satellites separating from the second stage of the Falcon 9. The company's longterm plan is to put about 42,000 satellites into low Earth orbit that could deliver high-speed internet. Some astronomers, however, remain concerned the satellites will interfere with space observation.
The launch is also a milestone for the rocket, which is making its fifth flight--more than any other SpaceX rocket before.
Discuss: SpaceX just put 60 more Starlink satellites in space
