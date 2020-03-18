CNET también está disponible en español.

SpaceX just put 60 more Starlink satellites in space

The launched also marks a milestone for the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 takes more satellites into low Earth orbit. 

 Screenshot/CNET

After postponing a planned Sunday launch, SpaceX sent 60 more Starlink satellites into space.

SpaceX tweeted confirmation and a video, Wednesday, of satellites separating from the second stage of the Falcon 9. The company's longterm plan is to put about 42,000 satellites into low Earth orbit that could deliver high-speed internet. Some astronomers, however, remain concerned the satellites will interfere with  space observation.

The launch is also a milestone for the rocket, which is making its fifth flight--more than any other SpaceX rocket before. 