SpaceX just put 60 more Starlink satellites in space

Screenshot/CNET

After postponing a planned Sunday launch, SpaceX sent 60 more Starlink satellites into space.

Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/GZq8sUQ2TP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2020

SpaceX tweeted confirmation and a video, Wednesday, of satellites separating from the second stage of the Falcon 9. The company's longterm plan is to put about 42,000 satellites into low Earth orbit that could deliver high-speed internet. Some astronomers, however, remain concerned the satellites will interfere with space observation.

The launch is also a milestone for the rocket, which is making its fifth flight--more than any other SpaceX rocket before.