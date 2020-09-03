SpaceX is now three for three when it comes to "hopping" its Starship prototypes from the company's Boca Chica, Texas development facility.
Starship is Elon Musk's next-generation spacecraft designed to eventually take people to the moon, Mars and even beyond. SpaceX has conducted a trio of short, roughly 500-foot (150 meter) flights, or "hops," with a series of single-engine basic prototypes.
The first such test came with a smaller "Starhopper" prototype in 2019, and the second was a larger version designed for eventual orbital flights last month. On Thursday morning, a nearly identical model repeated the feat less than a month later.
The rocket, dubbed SN6, lit up its single Raptor engine and levitated its silo-like body into the air and a bit to the side before coming back down for a soft landing. A small fire was ignited upon landing, but was quickly put out by large water hoses on site.
It's not clear when we might see a prototype make it to orbit, but Musk has said the plan is to do a series of hops to work up to higher-altitude flights.
Discuss: SpaceX gets Starship rocket closer to Mars with another successful hop
