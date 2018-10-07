On Sunday, SpaceX completed a historic launch (and landing) after it successfully sent one of its previously used Block 5 Falcon 9 rockets into space, delivering SAOCOM 1A -- an Argentinian Earth-imaging satellite -- into orbit, before landing safely in Vandenberg AFB in California.
It's the very first time SpaceX (or anyone) has successfully landed a rocket on the West Coast.
SpaceX has previously launched a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg and landed it offshore in the Pacific Ocean aboard a droneship. The launch had been initially planned for Saturday, but had been delayed 24 hours for some last minute checks.
Shortly afterward SpaceX confirmed that SAOCOM 1A had been successfully deployed in record time.
Shortly afterward SpaceX showed a shot of Falcon 9, successfully landed on landing zone 4. It's the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster.
From the ground, Twitter users posted incredible shots of the Falcon 9 coming back to Earth.
SAOCOM 1A 3,000-kilogram satellite built by INVAP and this deployment was done in conjunction with Argentina's space agency with the purpose of radar-imaging the earth.
SAOCOM 1B is planned to launch next year.
NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.
Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.This is the first time a rocket has ever been landed on the West Coast.
Discuss: First SpaceX West Coast rocket landing lights up California sky
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.