How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy's historic first commercial launch

SpaceX

SpaceX is contracted to send Saudi Arabia's Arabsat-6A telecommunications satellite into orbit and it's doing it with the world's most powerful rocket -- the Falcon Heavy -- on April 10.

As with all SpaceX launches, this will be a livestreamed event. It's a particularly notable one, being Falcon Heavy's second flight ever and the very first commercial launch for the gargantuan launch vehicle. It's been over a year since SpaceX sent Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster to space and though Falcon Heavy's second launch has been delayed slightly, all systems are go for launch number two.

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 3:35 p.m. PT, with the launch window officially closing at 5:32 p.m. PT. Arabsat-6A will be released 34 minutes into the journey.

SpaceX will have the official livestream on their website, as well as at the YouTube Live link below, 20 minutes before launch:

As with the first launch of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX will try to safely land the two side rocket boosters back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zones 1 and 2 in Florida.

SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon Heavy’s side boosters at Landing Zones 1 and 2 and Falcon Heavy’s center core on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship during the Arabsat-6A mission → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/0vHnyYt0nN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 9, 2019

The core booster is set to be captured by the Of Course I Still Love You droneship floating in the Atlantic Ocean. If that occurs, it will be another history-making moment for SpaceX. The first retrieval didn't go so well for the poor old core booster, which missed the landing and plunged into the ocean.

SpaceX will be hoping for a successful retrieval of all boosters as Falcon Heavy sets its sights on a second launch later this year. And for space-watchers Wednesday really is a busy one, as we'll potentially see the very first image of a black hole.