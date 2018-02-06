SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket nails launch, makes history

After more than two hours of delays due to high-altitude winds Tuesday, SpaceX and its founder and CEO Elon Musk lit up all 27 engines at the base of Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket launched from US soil since the Saturn V from NASA's Apollo days.

The demonstration launch has already been historic in multiple other ways.

For the first time ever, a pair of recycled boosters helped send a heavy payload to space. Only eight minutes later, those same two Falcon 9 side boosters returned and landed simultaneously at adjacent landing pads at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, a sight unlike anything ever seen in spaceflight.

The launch attempt took place just a few miles away from pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center, the same place where Apollo 11 left the Earth almost half a century ago to take humans to the moon for the first time.

Just after 12:45 p.m. PT, the massive launch system shot as much as 5 million tons of thrust out of its tail end and managed to clear the launch tower without any explosive incidents as hoped.

This cleared an important first hurdle for the long-awaited launch, even though it's only the first part of a very long journey that aims to send a payload consisting of Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster on its way toward Mars.

There were doubts, acknowledged by Musk himself, that 27 engines would play nice together when they all fired at once. NASA notoriously had problems during the testing of the Saturn V with the acoustics from the roar of the engines causing explosions.

But after literally shaking the ground where spectators watched from a distance, the two side boosters lifted the rocket toward space, then detached from the center core and performed a flip maneuver to head back to Earth. After both landed safely, the fate of the center booster was less certain as the camera feed on the drone ship in the Atlantic cut out just before the landing attempt.

About 45 minutes after the launch, Musk tweeted that the second-stage booster had been successfully restarted. The upper booster and payload will spend about five hours "cruising" in the Van Allen belts surrounding Earth to see how the spacecraft does getting zapped by the intense radiation there.

Afterward, the second-stage booster will perform one final maneuver before detaching from the Roadster and its dummy driver dubbed "Starman" as they're sent in the direction of Mars.

