SpaceX's Falcon 9 static fire test has been completed, with the spacecraft eyeing a July 24 launch for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon had previously visited the ISS in April 2015 and December 2017 for resupply missions.
"Space Dragon flies thrice," Elon Musk tweeted Friday afternoon, adding in response to another tweet that the Texas and Florida Starship prototypes will fly in two to three months.
NASA also tweeted the news, saying the Dragon spacecraft will deliver supplies and cargo to the ISS.
I lived like a moon astronaut for the day: Preparing for life on the moon or Mars here on Earth is serious business.
Using CRISPR to resurrect the woolly mammoth: Bringing extinct species back from the dead is now on the table thanks to the gene-editing technology.
Discuss: SpaceX Falcon 9 will blast off for the ISS in July
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.