SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 static fire test has been completed, with the spacecraft eyeing a July 24 launch for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon had previously visited the ISS in April 2015 and December 2017 for resupply missions.

"Space Dragon flies thrice," Elon Musk tweeted Friday afternoon, adding in response to another tweet that the Texas and Florida Starship prototypes will fly in two to three months.

NASA also tweeted the news, saying the Dragon spacecraft will deliver supplies and cargo to the ISS.

