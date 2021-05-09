Dogecoin crashes Out-of-control Chinese rocket Best Buy 3-day sale Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates

SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment for lunar mission next year

SpaceX chief Elon Musk is a big proponent of the cryptocurrency.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a huge fan of Dogecoin.

 Getty Images

SpaceX plans to launch a mission to the moon next year, with the Elon Musk company accepting the cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment.

DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will be funded by Geometric Energy, which announced the mission Sunday but didn't reveal the projected cost of the mission.

"We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!" SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said in a statement released by Geometric Energy. "This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce."

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.