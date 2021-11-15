Space station astronauts take shelter to avoid new orbital debris cloud

NASA

All seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station took shelter on Monday morning in the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the ISS to avoid a new orbital debris field, possibly created by a Russian anti-satellite weapons test over the weekend.

"U.S. Space Command is aware of a debris-generating event in outer space," the office said in a statement to reporters. "We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted."

No official sources have publicly confirmed the source of the debris, but two unnamed officials told CNN that the US government suspects it has to do with a Russian weapons test.

Private space debris tracking company LeoLabs also reports that its radar data "confirm detection of multiple objects near expected location of Cosmos 1408." Cosmos 1408 (sometimes referred to as Kosmos-1408) is a long-defunct Russian spy satellite launched in 1982. If the Russian government did target one of its old satellites in a weapons test, the result could be another problematic cloud of debris in orbit similar to the one left behind by a Chinese weapons test in 2007.

With new data from Kiwi Space Radar gathered at 1620 UTC, we confirm detection of multiple objects near expected location of Cosmos 1408. We will share supporting data as we gather it today. — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) November 15, 2021

"I would expect thousands of pieces of cataloged debris from a satellite the size of Kosmos-1408," said Harvard astronomer and leading satellite watcher Jonathan McDowell on Twitter.

The astronauts on the ISS have returned to the main station but continue to work with NASA to monitor the debris cloud and have modified their sleeping arrangements out of an abundance of caution, according to transmissions with mission control in Houston.

The US State Department is expected to issue a statement on the situation shortly.

This is a developing story.