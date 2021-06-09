Space Jam 2 trailer: LeBron James and the Looney Tunes are a slam dunk

In the new Trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, a lot is riding on the outcome of a basketball game. LeBron James could lose his son, and the Tune Squad -- Bugs Bunny and chums -- could be deleted.

The second trailer, out Wednesday, reveals more about the movie's pivotal face-off between Bugs, Daffy, Lola and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew against villain Don Cheadle's Goon Squad, in ultra-modern 3D computer animation.

"I'm not a betting duck, but my money's on the other team," Daffy tells James from the sidelines.

James finds himself sucked into Tune World after his son disappears into some sort of computer realm called the Server-verse, where Cheadle is up to no good.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.