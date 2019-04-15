Netflix and Mark Millar team up for Space Bandits comic

Enlarge Image Netflix

If you like female-led sci-fi stories, the new comic from Netflix and Mark Millar may be of interest.

The new project is an in-house comic called Space Bandits, described by Millar as "a female Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid set in space with a massive and exciting cast of characters."

Millar is best known for his comics, which were made into hit movies such as Wanted, Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

In Space Bandits, main characters Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe's most wanted felons. As leaders of their own criminal operations, they spend their time running heists across the galaxy. They hop from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when they are both betrayed by their treacherous crews, they have revenge on their minds.

"I love writing female-led stories in everything from Reborn to Empress to Hit-Girl to Jupiter's Legacy," Millar said in a statement.

The comic will retail for the same price as what a comic book cost when Millar was in high school -- just 75 cents. All other covers will retail at the regular $3.99 price.

Enlarge Image Netflix

Also available to order at the same time will be a limited-edition series of "Space Bandits Legends Covers," featuring Millar's all-time favorite comic-book artists including comic book legend Howard Chaykin.

The comic also will be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, ComiXology, and Google Play.

Netflix announced in July that the company is developing comic, film and TV projects with Millar since the popular streaming service acquiring his company Millarworld in 2017.

Netflix has been developing projects with Millar since the popular streaming service acquiring his company Millarworld in 2017.

One of Millar's other projects included Netflix's first comic book The Magic Order, a six-edition comic written by Millar and illustrated by Marvel's Olivier Coipel.