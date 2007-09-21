Souvenir at green conference: lead tainted coffee cups

Don't drink out of the some of coffee cups at West Coast Green.

The organization running the conference ordered a bunch of paper coffee cups to use at the conference, which took place in San Francisco this week. Unfortunately, the organization ordered the cheapest ones. They came from China with a warning on the bottom: caution contains lead. Sarah Suzanka, the author of "The Not So Big Life" and one of the hosts of the conference, asked people in the audience to come up with ideas for ways to use them.

Recycling after all is a big topic here. Among other products on display are countertops made from broken bits of recycled glass (actually quite attractive) and rubber flooring for kids' rooms made from recycled tires.